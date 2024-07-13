Impact SmallBiz program taking applicants business booster program starts

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The Chamber of Commerce Hawaii is launching its first business accelerator program, Impact SmallBiz, to help small businesses and early-stage entrepreneurs succeed.

The free five-month program, offered in collaboration with Hawaii Technology Development Corp., is open to all eligible businesses in the state. It will provide mentorship, training and opportunity to showcase their business.

Two cohorts, composed of eight selected businesses each, will run as follows:

>> Cohort 1: Sept. 1 to January

>> Cohort 2: Nov. 1 to March

Applications close July 31. Sixteen selected businesses will be notified mid-August if they are in the first or second cohort. To apply, visit cochawaii.org/impact-smallbiz.

Chamber membership is not required, and there is no cost to apply for this program. Applicants must be in business at least 12 months with a maximum annual revenue of $75,000 per year. Businesses must have no more than five employees.

The program is part of the Chamber’s 2030 Blueprint Plan, a master plan to shape Hawaii’s economic future as a top place to do business, an announcement said. By working with a mentor, entrepreneurs are three times more likely to stay in business.

A variety of mentors from a cross section of industries include Salford & Co. CEO and founder Len Higashi; Vermont Energy Investment Corp. Chief Growth & Impact Officer Brian Keaoloha; Hawaii Tech Support CEO and founder Stan Lau; Marriott Market Director Sandy Santiago Narvaez; DataHouse President Edward Ontai; Osaki Creative Group President and CEO Kurt Osaki; Chocolate Connection owner Erin Uehara; Hoku Capital managing partner Eric Yeaman; and more.