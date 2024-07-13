ILH, neighbor island stars rally for victory at Chace Numata All-Star Game
Mid-Pacific pitcher Payton Dixon of the Aloha Stars pitched against the Hawaiian Stars during the second inning Friday night. Dixon has committed to Nevada.
Roosevelt’s Nathan Kurano, of Team Hawaiian, fields a ground ball and tags Kamehameha-Maui’s Kaimi Kahalekai, of Team Aloha, during the second inning.
Iolani’s Makana Oniate, of Team Aloha, makes a leaping catch to get Campbell’s Shaveh Sarono, of Team Hawaiian, during the first inning.
Moanalua’s Brandon Deth, of the Hawaiian Stars, connected for an RBI single against the Aloha Stars during the third inning in the 4th Annual Chace Numata Senior All-Star baseball game on Friday at Les Murakami Stadium on the UH-Manoa campus.