Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Saturday, July 13, 2024 76° Today's Paper

Hawaii Prep WorldSports

ILH, neighbor island stars rally for victory at Chace Numata All-Star Game

By Paul Honda

Today Updated 12:26 a.m.

Editors' Picks

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Mid-Pacific pitcher Payton Dixon of the Aloha Stars pitched against the Hawaiian Stars during the second inning Friday night. Dixon has committed to Nevada.
1/4
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Mid-Pacific pitcher Payton Dixon of the Aloha Stars pitched against the Hawaiian Stars during the second inning Friday night. Dixon has committed to Nevada.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Roosevelt’s Nathan Kurano, of Team Hawaiian, fields a ground ball and tags Kamehameha-Maui’s Kaimi Kahalekai, of Team Aloha, during the second inning.
2/4
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Roosevelt’s Nathan Kurano, of Team Hawaiian, fields a ground ball and tags Kamehameha-Maui’s Kaimi Kahalekai, of Team Aloha, during the second inning.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Iolani’s Makana Oniate, of Team Aloha, makes a leaping catch to get Campbell’s Shaveh Sarono, of Team Hawaiian, during the first inning.
3/4
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Iolani’s Makana Oniate, of Team Aloha, makes a leaping catch to get Campbell’s Shaveh Sarono, of Team Hawaiian, during the first inning.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Moanalua’s Brandon Deth, of the Hawaiian Stars, connected for an RBI single against the Aloha Stars during the third inning in the 4th Annual Chace Numata Senior All-Star baseball game on Friday at Les Murakami Stadium on the UH-Manoa campus.
4/4
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Moanalua’s Brandon Deth, of the Hawaiian Stars, connected for an RBI single against the Aloha Stars during the third inning in the 4th Annual Chace Numata Senior All-Star baseball game on Friday at Les Murakami Stadium on the UH-Manoa campus.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Mid-Pacific pitcher Payton Dixon of the Aloha Stars pitched against the Hawaiian Stars during the second inning Friday night. Dixon has committed to Nevada.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Roosevelt’s Nathan Kurano, of Team Hawaiian, fields a ground ball and tags Kamehameha-Maui’s Kaimi Kahalekai, of Team Aloha, during the second inning.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Iolani’s Makana Oniate, of Team Aloha, makes a leaping catch to get Campbell’s Shaveh Sarono, of Team Hawaiian, during the first inning.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Moanalua’s Brandon Deth, of the Hawaiian Stars, connected for an RBI single against the Aloha Stars during the third inning in the 4th Annual Chace Numata Senior All-Star baseball game on Friday at Les Murakami Stadium on the UH-Manoa campus.
RELATED PHOTO GALLERY