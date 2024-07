Kaimana Carvalho runs for a gain against Campbell last October. He will join brother Kainoa at Utah.

The move to the Atlantic Coast Conference from the Pac-12 hasn’t hurt California’s football recruiting presence in Hawaii.

The Golden Bears landed their second player from the islands in the class of 2025 this week and third overall when Kahuku defensive back Aiden Manutai announced his oral commitment at a ceremony on Friday in Kaaawa.

Manutai announced his decision moments after Kahuku teammate Mana Carvalho made his commitment to Utah, where he will join his brother, Kainoa.

Mana Carvalho and Manutai were the top two uncommitted prospects from Hawaii entering Friday according to the recruiting service 247 Sports, which broadcasted the commitments on its YouTube page.

Manutai, who is 6 feet and 190 pounds, had narrowed his list of schools to Arizona, Cal, Nebraska, Tennessee and Washington before picking the Golden Bears.

“Never really thought SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 (schools) were going to be part of the process,” Manutai said. “It was definitely the hardest decision I’ve ever had. I just felt Cal was the place I needed to be, especially with Jaron (Sagapolutele) and LeBron (Williams) going to Cal. I know they have the same mentality and same goals as me.”

Williams, a 6-foot-2, 250-pound defensive lineman from Kahuku, made his commitment to Cal last month.

This week started with Campbell quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, the top prospect in the state, committing to the Golden Bears on Monday.

Cal hadn’t signed a player from Hawaii since Fatu Iosefa from Mililani in 2021. Saint Louis defensive lineman Stanley McKenzie and Mililani linebacker Muelu Iosefa signed with Cal in 2020.

Carvalho, a 5-foot-11, 165-pound athlete, has family ties to Utah dating back to his father, Stewart, who played running back for the Utes in the late-1990s.

His brother, Kainoa, signed with Utah in 2023 and is currently serving his two-year church mission.

“Utah was the best fit for me because I had the same opportunities as I did with all of the other schools and having a lot of family there,” Mana Carvalho said. “I was hoping to go to another school, but I’ll be there before my brother, so I can make a name for myself before he gets there.”

It won’t be long before Mana, who can play defensive back, could find himself matched up against his brother, a receiver.

“He’s going to get it big time,” Mana joked.

Mana Carvalho had narrowed down his offers to Arizona, Boise State, Nevada and Utah before picking the Utes.

The top 11 prospects in the class of 2025 have announced commitments, leaving Leilehua offensive lineman Manamo‘ui Muti as the top uncommitted prospect left.

Muti has nearly 20 offers, with California, Arizona, UCLA among his top schools, according to 247 Sports.