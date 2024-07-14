Letter: Dems adopting GOP traits to save Biden

President Joe Biden during the debate at CNN’s studios in Atlanta on June 27.

Democrats are becoming a hear no evil, see no evil, say no evil party like the GOP.

The MAGA base of the Republican Party remains silent about the habitual lying that Donald Trump exhibits every time he speaks. They make excuses if anyone points out that he has had a fraudulent university, fraudulent charity, fraudulent business, six bankruptcies; asked for Russia’s, China’s and Ukraine’s help to win the presidency; been impeached twice; hid national security documents from the government after he was subpoenaed to return them; found to have committed sexual assault and slander; pressured election officials to change their states’ votes; convicted of fraudulently paying off a porn star to help him win; and tried to overturn an election based on a lie.

Democrats are becoming an analogous party by pretending there is nothing to see here with Joe Biden. We deserve better.

Robert Griffon

Makiki

