Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, July 14, 2024 77° Today's Paper

EditorialLetters

Letter: Gambling task force is first step to safety

Today Updated 11:24 p.m.

COURTESY HPD Game machines are seen in an illegal gambling room in Liliha.
1/1
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY HPD

Game machines are seen in an illegal gambling room in Liliha.