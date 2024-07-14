Waikiki Community Center redevelopment could support senior housing
Waikiki Community Center President Caroline Hayashi said the center is a “one-stop shop” for everything from homelessness prevention to low-cost preschool options, volunteering opportunities, outlets for socializing and other social services such as making sure people have enough to eat, are financially literate and are building savings.
The Waikiki Community Center hopes to better serve its community by possibly creating affordable rental housing. Above, the center’s preschool and administration buildings.