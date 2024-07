LAS VEGAS >> Last week’s Mountain West’s Football Media Days event was a new products show with familiar themes.

The 24 players representing the league’s 12 programs were focused on their ratings in EA Sports’ College Football video game, which returns this week after an 11-year hiatus. Nevada might be predicted to finish dead last, but Colorado State wideout Tory Horton impressed with his projected 91 overall rating in the video game.

School officials discussed the future of the league. Scenarios were floated as Washington State and Oregon State — both left behind when 10 schools bolted from the Pac-12 — plot whether to join the Mountain West or create a new league. It was in 1998 when leaders of eight of the 16 Western Athletic Conference schools met in a Denver airport to plot their secession and form the Mountain West. Hawaii was left behind then, and now, as the Mountain West’s football-only member, ponders where it fits.

And Ken Niumatalolo, a former UH quarterback and assistant coach, has joined the league as San Jose State’s new head coach. The assumption was Niumatalolo would install the triple-option offense he ran at Navy for 25 years — 10 as assistant coach, 15 as head coach through 2022.

But Niumatalolo said he is comfortable with several offenses, and he found the spread-and-shred to be an intriguing match for San Jose State. Craig Stutzmann, who was hired as offensive coordinator, used the scheme — part run-and-shoot, part power running — at coaching stints at Emory & Henry, Utah Tech and Texas State. Stutzmann, a former UH slotback, used elements of the spread-and-shred at UH and Washington State under Nick Rolovich.

“Some run-game stuff Stutz added really excite me,” Niumatalolo said. “I know to win championships, we’re going to have to run the football, too.”

Niumatalolo expressed no regrets about parting ways with Navy after the 2022 season. “I’m a grown man,” he said. “I know the profession. I was there (as head coach) for 15 years. It was longer than most people. I feel fortunate we won a lot of games.”

Last year, he served as the acting tight ends coach at UCLA. “I still have a lot of energy,” he said. “I still feel I have a lot left in the tank. I know this job you’ve got to sprint at. I felt I still have a lot to give, and this is why I came back. I feel this is a great opportunity.”

After the Las Vegas event, and with camp two weeks away from opening, Niumatalolo planned a brief trip “home.” The Radford High graduate owns property on Oahu.

“I would see these other coaches saying they were going to retire in Florida and different places,” Niumatalolo said. “They’d always ask me, ‘Ken, where are you going to retire?’ I’m going home. I knew early on, I bought places (in Hawaii) to prepare for the day when I eventually retire.”

—

MOUNTAIN WEST TEAM-BY-TEAM CAPSULES

AIR FORCE FALCONS

>> Head coach: Troy Calhoun

>> 2023 records: 9-4, 4-3 MW

>> Outlook: During survivor training, receiver Brandon Engle inadvertently stepped on a rattlesnake. In true Falcon style, others helped in beheading and drying what would become the group’s dinner. “It tasted like bacon,” said Engle, also noting grasshoppers have a “peanut butter” flavor. Engle, the lone returning offensive starter, has learned to adapt to how he blocks in the triple-option offense. “You get used to one way,” he said, “then you have to flip your senses in a whole other dimension when the rule changes.” Engle might be employed more than last year’s 19 targets with strong-armed John Busha as signal caller. Aiden Calvert is test driving at fullback (known as super back in Air Force’s offense) after playing offset running back last year.

>> Player to watch: After suffering a torn Achilles in the fourth quarter of last year’s opener, hybrid defender Camby Goff decided to focus on his rehab. That meant leaving the academy for the fall semester. As what is termed a “turn back,” Goff returned to school for the spring semester. He was granted a fourth Air Force season.

BOISE STATE BRONCOS

>> Head coach: Spencer Danielson

>> 2023 records: 8-6, 6-2 MW

>> Outlook: Proving it is not an average team, the 5-5 Broncos dumped Andy Avalos as head coach with two weeks left in the regular season. Danielson, who was promoted from defensive coordinator, guided the Broncos to three victories in a row, including the MW title. Quarterback Tylen Green entered the portal after that game. There is intense competition to be Green’s successor. Maddux Madsen had displaced Green as starter early in 2023 before suffering a season-ending injury, and CJ Tiller started in the loss to UCLA in the LA Bowl. Malachi Nelson, a 5-star recruit who was supposed to replace Caleb Williams as USC’s starter, transferred to BSU. The Broncos also return the MW’s top players — 1,347-yard rusher Ashton Jeanty; D-end Ahmed Hassanein, who racked up 12.5 sacks last year, and kicker Jonah Dalmas, who is closing in on the NCAA record for career field goals.

>> Player to watch: In deciding whether to remain at BSU this fall, kicker Jonah Dalmas recalled a conversation he had … with himself. “I told my freshman Jonah: ‘I want to make history and become one of the best kickers in college,’” Dalmas said. He also wanted to complete work on a degree and “win another Mountain West championship.” Dalmas relies on a strong leg (he converted from 62 yards in the spring game) and noise-canceling focus. “It’s almost like a blackout moment, and my muscle memory takes over,” Dalmas said.

COLORADO STATE RAMS

>> Head coach: Jay Norvell

>> 2023 records: 5-7, 3-5 MW

>> Outlook: While house cleaning, safety Jack Howell found his father’s championship ring. John Howell was a CSU defensive back who played six NFL seasons. “I sent a picture of (the ring) to our team group chat,” the younger Howell said. “It was like, ‘yo, this is what we need this year.’ It was a big motivation. It got everybody going.” Quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, who claimed to have been offered $600,000 from Kansas State to enter the portal, has stayed put and is ready to improve upon his freshman stats of 3,460 yards and 22 TDs. Linebacker Chase Wilson, who made 107 tackles last year, is helping the Rams find a balance between amassing 33 sacks and allowing 39 points per game.

>> Player to watch: Wideout Tory Horton opted not to apply for the NFL Draft to return for his senior season. Horton, who has been clocked at 22.9 mph, had 96 receptions last season.

FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS

>> Head coach: Jeff Tedford

>> 2023 records: 9-4, 4-4 MW

>> Outlook: Because of heart-related concerns, Tedford did not coach the Bulldogs in the 2023 New Mexico Bowl. But Tedford, who only missed 10 work days, is continuing his success as a QB developer. He has coached first-round quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers, Joey Harrington, Aikli Smith, David Carr, and Kyle Boller, as well as recruited Jared Goff to Cal. Tedford praised Mikey Keene, who transferred from Central Florida a year ago. Keene completed 67% of his passes last year, including 43.2% on throws airborne at least 20 yards from the line of scrimmage. “It’s pretty evident it’s Mikey’s team now,” said Tedford, noting Keene’s comfort working with offensive coordinator Pat McCann and QB coach Matt Wade. “It’s not just his understanding of the plays and playbook, it’s how you prepare for each game week after week.”

>> Player to watch: A key to the ground game is running back Malik Sherrod has avoided the football touching the ground in 264 career carries. At 5-8, 173 pounds, Sherrod is tough (3.51 post-contact yards), shifty and elusive. As a kid playing tag, Sherrod recalled, “the rules were different for me. They made me ‘it’ first, and I would have to tag everybody first before the next person is ‘it.’”

HAWAII RAINBOW WARRIORS

>> Head coach: Timmy Chang

>> 2023 records: 5-8, 3-5 MW

>> Outlook: Two decades ago as a record-setting UH quarterback, Chang spent his free time playing the NCAA video game. “I enjoyed playing myself and using our playbook and wearing our colors,” said Chang, noting his wife recently gave him the original game and console. With the revival of the NCAA game, Chang is hopeful his fully invested run-and-shoot offense will produce video-game numbers. Brayden Schager, who led the MW in passing yards last season, is back at the controls. With a revamped backfield, Tylan Hines has moved from running back to wideout. Kuao Peihopa moved from D-tackle to left guard to provide more leadership on the offensive line. Dennis Thurman, who had been the defensive coordinator with the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills, has implemented schemes that have elements of the 1985 Chicago Bears’ 46 and the Baltimore Ravens’ Ray Lewis-led defense.

>> Player to watch: While middle linebacker Logan Taylor brings emotion, spiritual guidance and a plethora of tackles, his heir apparent Jamih Otis has impressed in workouts. At 5-11 and 215 pounds, Otis can bench press 365 pounds and back squat 500 pounds. He also has all-direction speed. “He’s unbelievable getting from Point A to Point B,” associate head coach Chris Brown said of Otis. “He’s instinctive and just a tackling machine. If he were 2 inches taller, we’d probably be losing him to Georgia, Alabama or Michigan.”

NEVADA WOLF PACK

>> Head coach: Jeff Choate

>> 2023 records: 2-10, 2-6 MW

>> Outlook: Ken Wilson’s two-year, 4-20 tenure ended with an offense that scored at least 28 points in last 21 games and produced 17 sacks last year. “We’re not here to talk about the past,” wideout Cortez Braham told reporters at the MW Media Days. “It’s a brand new year, a brand new launch.” Matt Lubick, son of retired CSU coach Sonny Lubick, takes over the offense after working at Kansas, Nebraska, Washington and Oregon the past 10 years. Chubba Purdy (younger brother of San Francisco’s Brock Purdy) and Saint Louis School alumnus AJ Bianco are challenging quarterback Brandon Lewis for the starting job. The winner will have do it without seven receivers who had 100 or more yards last year. Kane Ioane, who previously coached at Boise State, is the new DC.

>> Player to watch: Defensive lineman Henry Ikahihifo returned last year for his second stint with the Pack after departing as a tight end in 2020. At College of the Canyons, Ikahihifo made the transition to defense, learning to drop into coverage and reading O-linemen’s body language. Ikahihifo, who learned to construct a rock wall when he was 8, welcomes rebuilding the defense.

NEW MEXICO LOBOS

>> Head coach: Bronco Mendenhall

>> 2023 records: 4-8, 2-6 MW

>> Outlook: The Lobos have hit the reset button, symbolically, opening on Week Zero. Mendenhall has fixed his previous two programs — BYU went from missing the postseason three years in row to 11 consecutive bowl appearances; Virginia went from two victories to an Orange Bowl bid in four years. Mendenhall, whose background is rooted in defense, has incorporated offensive systems from spread-to-run to Air Raid. Devon Dampier, a backup who threw six TD passes and was not intercepted in nine games last year, gets the first shot as QB1. The Lobos accessed the transfer portal to fill spots at running back and receiver. At the start of the offseason program, each player received a number-less white T-shirt. Similar to starting as a karate white belt, progress is rewarded with numbers and a darker shirt. “He has that aura about him, a specific vibe he gives off,” receiver Luke Wysong said of Mendenhall.

>> Player to watch: After beginning his career at Washington State under former UH head coach Nick Rolovich, Gabe Lopez is now a multi-tasking defensive end. He led UNM D-linemen in tackles (26) while also setting the edge and defending the flats. Opponents threw only once in his direction — an incompletion — when he was in coverage.

SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS

>> Head coach: Sean Lewis

>> 2023 records: 4-8, 2-6 MW

>> Outlook: After contributing to Washington’s success as the special teams coordinator and edge coach last year, Eric Schmidt takes over the Aztecs’ defense. Schmidt tweaked the pre-snap formation — 3-3-5 stack to 4-2-5 — but retained the match-up versatility. Deshawn McCuin moves from field Warrior (free safety) to in-the-box defender, where he will play mostly 5 yards off the line instead of 10. Richmond transfer Marlem Louis is expected to boost the pressure from the edge. AJ Duffy, one of the understudies to Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis, joined the Aztecs this year. Kenan Christon, who is capable of running 100 meters in 10.45 seconds, aligns as a running back or flex receiver.

>> Player to watch: After suffering his third Jones fracture in his left foot, Jude Wolfe decided to transfer from USC for a fresh start. He went 127 miles on I-5 for the opportunity to become a multi-purpose tight end. At 6-6, Wolfe does not avoid confrontations. As a St. John Bosco High senior, he faced 7-3 Bol Bol in a basketball game. “I’m 6-6, it’s not often I get to look up to someone,” said Wolfe, who kept Bol off the boards. “They were up by a lot when I got in. I was more of a come-off-the-bench-late-in-the-game guy that year.”

SAN JOSE STATE SPARTANS

>> Head coach: Ken Niumatalolo

>> 2023 records: 8-5, 6-2 MW

>> Outlook: In what he termed as the “fourth quarter of his career,” Niumatalolo, who succeeded Arizona-bound Brent Brennan. is implementing the “spread and shred” offense. Offensive coordinator Craig Stutzmann introduced a variation of the scheme — run-and-shoot reads with downhill running — when he was UH’s quarterbacks coach in 2019. Last year’s backup, Jay Butterfield, who initially transferred from Oregon, is one of four vying for the quarterback’s job. A non-contender is Nick Nash, who moved from quarterback to standout wideout three years ago. Nash was targeted 6.2 times per game on an average route of 16.8 yards. Of his 48 catches, 58.3% went for first downs. “I love the ability to change (routes) based on coverages,” Nash said. “It allows you to use your intellect.”

>> Player to watch: Soane Toia likes to hike but dislikes heights, plays table tennis with an upside-down grip, and did not watch his first football game until he moved from Tonga in 2016. But Toia is the anchor of the D-line, logging 551 snaps last season.

UNLV REBELS

>> Head coach: Barry Odom

>> 2023 records: 9-5, 6-2 MW

>> Outlook: Seven years ago, Brennan Marion’s Go-Go offense — a run-first, uptempo attack that can accelerate to 14 seconds between plays — pulled off the biggest point-spread upset when 45-point underdog Howard beat UNLV. After several stops, including a stint UH, Marion brought the glitz to UNLV as offensive coordinator. Last year, the Rebels averaged 34.4 points in earning a share of the MW’s regular-season title. Quarterback Jayden Maiava transferred to USC, opening the competition for FCS transfers Matthew Sluka of Holy Cross and Hajj-Malik Williams of Campbell. Wideout Ricky White is fast (4.45 seconds over 40 yards) and former UPS worker Jacob De Jesus, as expected, knows his routes.

>> Player to watch: As the run-stopping son of two dentists, linebacker Jackson Woodard knows about filling gaps. Woodard, who began his career at Arkansas, made 116 tackles, including nine sacks, in 2023. Woodard has an appetite for destruction, as well as for some of Vegas’ finer steakhouses. “Not a foodie necessarily, but if you take me out to a great restaurant, I’ll enjoy the heck out of the steak,” Woodard said.

UTAH STATE AGGIES

>> Head coach: Nate Dreiling

>> 2023 records: 6-7, 4-4 MW

>> Outlook: Blake Anderson’s three-year tenure as head coach started in turmoil (he was hired three months after Gary Andersen’s dismissal following an 0-3 start in 2020) and ended two weeks ago amidst accusations he failed to comply with Title IX rules requiring reporting of abuse allegations involving his program. With Anderson calling plays last season, the Aggies led the MW in offense (433.1 yards per game) and were second in scoring average (33.2). Quarterback Spencer Petras, who spent six years on Iowa’s roster (starting 31 games), transferred largely to play under Anderson. Kyle Cefelo, promoted from co-offensive coordinator/receivers coach, will direct Petras, wideout Jalen Royals (15 TDs), five returning O-line starters, and an offense that ran a play every 21 seconds.

>> Player to watch: “It sounds like a ‘thud’ and then the crowd goes wild,” Ike Larsen said of his five career blocks. “I’ve been doing this since high school (when he amassed 15 blocks). As the middle in the three-safety alignment, Larsen made 103 tackles and had four picks last season.

WYOMING COWBOYS

>> Head coach: Jay Sawvel

>> 2023 records: 9-4, 5-3 MW

>> Outlook: Craig Bohl retired after 10 seasons as Wyoming’s head coach, but his son Aaron Bohl will continue the family tradition as coordinator of a heat-seeking defense. The younger Bohl has mentored linebackers Logan Wilson (now with the Cincinnati Bengals), Chad Muma (Jacksonville Jaguars) and Easton Gibbs (Seattle Seahawks). Linebacker Shae Suiaunoa moves from weak side to the middle. Evan Svoboda, who directed the winning drive over Toledo in the Arizona Bowl, is the new starting quarterback. Svoboda, who is 6-5 and 245 pounds, will wear Josh Allen’s No. 17.

>> Player to watch: Embodying the phrase “Cowboy Tough,” defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole played the final three games last year with a torn labrum in his shoulder. He said there was pain if he raised or extended his left arm. “I didn’t think twice,” said Bertagnole, who finished with 60 stops and missed only one tackle attempt.