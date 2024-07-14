Signs of Hawaiian Life – July 14, 2024
Tracey Laciste of Ewa Beach found a refreshing treat reminiscent of home, courtesy a Shaved Ice truck at none other than Graceland in Memphis, Tenn. Photo by Darcey Donley.
Jan Yanehiro appreciates signs of Hawaiian life even though she lives in San Francisco. Case in point, while on a trip to Parnu, a beach town in Estonia that sits on the Baltic Sea, she stopped at a trailer decorated with an Aloha Surf sign. Photo by Jaclyn Zimmerman.
Waikiki resident Nellie Lee, center, was in Karuizawa, Japan, with Dorene Char, left, and Harvey Ouchi. They flashed shakas and smiles at Kua Aina restaurant, "the best burger from Hawaii," according to the sign. Photo by Yumiko Suzuki.