Letter: A 2nd Trump presidency wouldn’t end the world

Can we please stop claiming a second Donald Trump term would be the end of the world and our democracy? Yes, he lost in 2020. Yes, he says stupid things. And yes, he should have done more to stop Jan. 6, but Joe Biden’s immigration policies are a bigger ongoing threat to America.

Russia invaded Ukraine under both Obama and Biden administrations. Iran, Hamas and Hezbollah were quiet under Trump’s. The Kurdish–Turkish conflict cooled due to Trump’s actions.

Inflation, unemployment and taxes (for all brackets) were down under Trump. Trump worked to get a COVID-19 vaccine in record time.

The Constitution and the world worked under Trump. Neither ended. If you prefer the policies of an aging Biden to those of Trump, vote for Biden, but don’t feed into the histrionics as if we don’t have facts at hand.

Glenn Emanuel

Kakaako

