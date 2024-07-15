Letter: Democrats who don’t back Biden are selfish

President Biden is the Democratic voters’ choice. The reason why the Republican Party is strong is because its members stick together even though they don’t care about what’s best for Americans. And now look at the Democrats, who have a few actors and a few congressional officials who want the president to step aside.

Everyone needs to realize these few individuals have only one vote in November. Guess what? They are out-voted by all the Democrat voters who participated in their state’s primaries. Everybody who wants the president to step down is selfish.

Lance Miyake

Pearl City

