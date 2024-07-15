Letter: Government needs to do more to clean beaches

Our beaches are in dire need of our attention and care. The amount of trash and debris littering the sand and shoreline is not only an eyesore, but also harms marine life, contaminates our water and affects our local economy. It’s crucial that we take action to clean our beaches and keep them clean, not just for aesthetic reasons, but to preserve the natural beauty of our island home and protect our marine ecosystem.

The government should get involved to help those people trying to make a difference and care for our beaches.

Lenny Kephas

Moiliili

