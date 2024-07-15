Letter: It seems difficult to find a candidate that has it all

It does seem to me that with every presidential election, people hope for someone with youthful vitality, honor and political, diplomatic and worldly savvy with which to meet the domestic and international challenges he or she will face. And the Republican and Democratic parties keep coming back with, “Really? All these things? Together?”

Robert Makinodan

Nuuanu

