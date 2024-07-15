Letter: Make water preparations for next wildfire event

The broken remains of The Marketplace at Lahaina are seen on Feb. 7.

With another Maui fire, I am concerned that there have been no plans made for water or rain runoff catchments or reservoirs to be built instead of losing it to the ocean. Even Oahu does not seem to have any plans for dry season water reserves. Kauai has the Waita Reservoir, which could be used to fill up a smaller amphibious plane holding 5,000 gallons or less to help fight fires. Helicopters with 100-gallon or less buckets are almost a waste of time and fuel for wildfire fights. Maui’s fallow lands should be planned for water holding reserves for irrigation and firefighting.

Masaru Shirai

Lihue

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter