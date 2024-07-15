Letter: What HART can do to spur Skyline ridership

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

If you want people to ride Skyline, then place restrooms in every station, position parking areas at every station and extend the route all the way to Ala Moana Center, the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and University of Hawaii at Manoa.

If you want people to ride Skyline, then make it easy for people to transfer from the train to TheBus. No one should have to walk a quarter of a mile or half a mile from the train to a bus station. If people need to cross a main street, be sure to have well-lit crosswalks.

The above suggestions are just common sense.

Marsha Diane Akau Wellein

Mililani

