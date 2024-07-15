Off the news: Breach exposes AT&T call and text records

It would be rare indeed these days to be a consumer still left unscathed by the malignant forces of data hackers.

The latest big breach of personal data came to light Friday, when AT&T announced that a massive hacking incident in April illegally exposed data from 109 million customer accounts containing records of calls and texts from 2022. The only saving grace: the data did not contain the content of calls or texts nor personal info such as Social Security numbers. Federal authorities are investigating and at least one person has been arrested.