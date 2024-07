Above, attendees on the shore watched those in the water.

The celebration of life for Ocean Safety lifeguard and professional surfer Tamayo Perry on Sunday drew more laughter than tears as friends and family paid tribute to a man who bubbled over with happiness from all the earthly goals that he had achieved and his certainty that he had a future in heaven.

Tamayo, 49, died June 23 after he was bitten more than once by a shark while surfing during a break from his city life-guarding shift. Perry, an eight-year veteran of Ocean Safety and well-known North Shore waterman, had been surfing in the waters off Goat Island, also known as Mokuauia, at the Malaeka­hana State Recreation Area near Laie.

Perry, who was born and raised on Oahu, surfed professionally for over 15 years and in 1999 won the prestigious Pipeline Master trials. He was also an actor who, according to his profile on IMDb (Internet Movie Database), had been in multiple film and TV shows including “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “The Big Bounce,” “Blue Crush,” “Lost” and “Hawaii Five-0.” He also appeared in ad campaigns for Nissan Xterra that aired during the NFL playoffs and the Winter Olympics, and a commercial for Coca-Cola.

He became a lifeguard for the City and County of Honolulu in 2016 and ran a Kahuku-based surf school, the Oahu Surfing Experience, with wife Emilia Perry, who is from Western Australia, where she competed as a professional bodyboarder.

Musician Jack Johnson, whose friendship with Tamayo Perry went back 40 years, was among the thousands at the memorial. Traffic was so heavy on the North Shore that there were official signs along the route reminding drivers of the memorial. Grassroots signage also was posted reminding drivers to “Smile like Tamayo,” who was known for his infectious joy and bright spirit.

The ceremony sites, Sunset Beach Neighborhood Park and Ehukai Beach Park, were filled with people wearing different T-shirts honoring Perry, including one design that showcased his childhood nickname “Tomato.”

Other friends, including Johnson and about 40 lifeguards and first responders, paid tribute to Perry by getting a shaved hairstyle called the “lazy leopard,” which has a bleached blond base and black and brown spots.

Honolulu Ocean Safety Lt. Jesse King said Emilia Perry, a hairdresser, often had experimented with Tamayo Perry’s hair, and the “‘lazy leopard’ was the most notorious of them all.”

King said the hair was a small price to pay for Tamayo Perry, who was “an incredible person in every aspect. Everywhere he went, there was a light in that room, and even though he has passed, you can feel him moving through people.”

Others clearly felt the same as there were many ‘lazy leopard’ hairstyles on display during the first- responder salute that opened the memorial.

Johnson played the song “Rainbow” and changed some of the lyrics to pay tribute to his friend of some 40 years. He also teamed up with Paula Fuga to sing their song “If Ever.”

“Tamayo was the best person I knew. He had such a strong moral compass. He knew right from wrong. He definitely shaped our whole friend group,” Johnson said. “It’s been nice to hear about his real young days. It doesn’t really matter how long you knew Tamayo, though. If you knew him for one day, two days, you would get to know him because he was so open. He was so ready for the experience of life. He enjoyed conversation so much. He loved people.”

Though Perry had an open mind and open heart, he also was goal-oriented. Friends and family recalled that he lived his present with an eye to the future.

Jarad Makaiau, whose friendship with Perry went back to elementary school days, remembered him as a goal-oriented kid who kept his bedroom spotlessly clean and had lots of rules about how to play with his huge collection of “Star Wars” and G.I. Joe toys.

Makaiau recalled that Perry was the first in the crew to get a surfboard and inspired the rest to bicycle eight miles round trip to surf Goat Island after school.

“As we got older, I soon realized that Tamayo valued order and structure and strived to maintain control of his environment despite all the chaos that surrounded him and the chaos that he created,” Makaiau said. “More importantly, he was deeply committed to protecting and caring for the things that he valued most, and on top of this list was Emilia.”

Emilia Perry showed courage in eulogizing her husband. Though she cried, she drew laughter as she recounted a story told to her by friends in the aftermath of her husband’s death.

“When they would say they were afraid of sharks, Tamayo would say, ‘What makes you think you are so special that the shark is coming for you?’”

She added, “Well, I guess we all know who the truly special one is now.”

She shared how grateful she was for the life that she and Tamayo Perry had built together, and for the many ways in which he had inspired her and others.

“He has taught me so much during our years together — how to love myself, others and most of all Jesus. I know that heaven is real. Jesus is real,” Emilia Perry said.

She concluded her remarks by sharing a recent text that Tamayo Perry had sent a friend that she said has brought her much comfort in the days since his death.

She said he wrote, “I can’t wait to meet the King. I’m excited, not scared.”

“Jesus is real. He is the true escape. I’m ready to jump on that Zion train. That Zion train is coming our way. I no like miss that ride.”

The memorial was followed by a traditional paddle-out at Pipeline, which Emilia Perry said was the place where the couple met and where he asked her to marry him.

At the beach, Maui Ocean Safety Capt. Kekai Brown presented a mile-long lei to Emilia Perry and her ohana that she said the Maui lifeguards had made to show the depth of their love and their countless prayers.

Hawaiian Water Patrol joined city and county lifeguards to provide water safety as young and old took to the water.

The Honolulu Fire Department flew its helicopter over the paddle-out and scattered flowers. After the flower drop, a light mist of rain fell from the sky.