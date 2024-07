President Joe Biden’s recent debate and interview debacles have had many concerned whether because of his age, he should consider retiring. When reading the recent New York Times article, “What Does Retirement Really Mean?” (Star-Advertiser, July 9), we began to ponder whether there is a time when older adults need to head to the pasture. While we were not going to address its relevance for the presidency, the meaning of retirement certainly points to a major challenge for the boomer generation and those who follow. As two who are approaching the eighth decade of our lives, that question resonates with us since we became recipients of our Social Security checks.

Why are we here? What do we wish to do with our remaining years? With at least 20 possible years ahead, assuming an “average life expectancy” after we receive our first pension checks, the question is: what do we wish to do with all that time?

Reading the stories of the various retirees interviewed for the article was interesting, but it did not suggest a preferred path forward. There were many who were happy to be living a life of self-enrichment after decompressing from the pressures of a long career. Others seemed lonely, as if they were on their boat without a rudder. One poignant observation was that there is usually some formal post-high school training for a career before graduation day; however, there was nothing for those making their transition into retirement.

In the article, one retiree commented that she now “had no identity. My community and purpose disappeared overnight. … I’ve been told to check out senior centers, but pumpkin carving, bingo and singalongs just don’t cut it for me.”

While those leaving high schools are provided with career counselors, SAT tests, technical schools, community college, university education, military and internships, among other opportunities, leaving work at 65 often feels like one is falling off a cliff. There is literally little or no assistance to help us make the transition for our next 20 to 30 bonus years. This lack of a structured transition program is a pressing issue that needs to be addressed.

The experiences of our high school classmates celebrating their 80th birthday together correspond with the retirees in the article. Our friends are still working part-time in their careers; some are volunteering, some are focused on family, and others are puttering around at home. As mentioned in the article, elders often want to do something. Many continue to search for options and opportunities to learn, to volunteer opportunities or find social groups in line with their cause. Some have found their niche, while others are floundering.

Over the next decade or two, Hawaii’s retiring adults represent an explosive growth of human resource of skills, talents, connections, experience, wisdom and time. Active efforts at building the social infrastructure to marshal the power and potential of this cohort will keep us healthy, engaged, continuously contributing in paid or unpaid ways, and may even dampen premature activation of our longterm care needs.

Gateball, pickleball, tai chi and other social and physical activities should be promoted. Opportunities to recruit retirees to mentor students or to address barriers that discourage continued employment should be addressed.

How do we build the social infrastructure to keep older adults socially engaged, physically active and filled with the passion to find purpose beyond self-enrichment?

A community vision viewing retirees as a gold mine rather than a pile of unusable scrap may be Hawaii’s hidden treasure for a productive, sustainable and intergenerationally vibrant society. This vision can only be realized with the active involvement of the entire community.

Cullen Hayashida is with Cyber Hawaii’s Intergenerational Mentorship Program to recruit STEM-related retiree volunteers for public schools; Art Kimura is a NASA Teacher in Space Program ambassador for 38 years.