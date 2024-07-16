Letter: Alec Baldwin dodged a bullet with ‘Rust’ trial

Alec Baldwin “dodged a bullet” when his charge for involuntary manslaughter was dismissed. When this first came out, the initial reports were that the set extras were doing target practice with live ammo while killing time drinking and who knows what else. It is a low-budget production being done in a jurisdiction rumored to have lax union controls and substandard procedures. An incident always rears its ugly head when you cut corners and go cheap, like hiring an inexperienced set armorer who apparently did not triple-check all prop firearms to see that live and blank rounds were not intermingled accidentally by other handlers.

A Marine Corps boot camp basic rule is to self inspect a firearm to make sure it’s safe before releasing it.

Byron Kaneshiro

Wahiawa

