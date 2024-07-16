Letter: Better maps to stave off future wildfire threats

Fuel (vegetation) is the fire triangle element that can be managed. We have drought maps, but they don’t tell us about fuels. Red flag warnings consider vegetation moisture, but they are issued only under certain weather conditions. We need maps to explicitly show the fire threats for different fuel types, particularly in unmanaged lands near communities. They would alert nearby communities of the real threat to their homes. Fuel maps would help landowners with their fuel management. Agencies would be able to make fact-based decisions. Fuels can be mapped with remote sensing technologies and ground truthing.

The Wildland Fire Action Guide focuses on homeowners, but it is the last line of defense. The priority should be to manage wildland vegetation to protect lives and homes.

Mike Nishimoto

Kahului

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter