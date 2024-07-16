Letter: Leverage U.S. democracy to promote peace, love

So much hatred, anger and divisiveness consumes our nation. Whether a supporter of Trump or Biden, there is no excuse for violence and it should never — and will never — be condoned. Violence has no place in our democracy and will not be tolerated. There are better, more productive ways to seek solutions to our nation’s problems and difficulties. Our resources, time and energy should be focused on peace and love for one another.

Jean Jeremiah

Kakaako

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter