Letter: No PR firm needed, let Skyline promote itself

In lieu of spending money to hire a PR firm to sell the Honolulu rail, why not have a few weekends when the public can ride Skyline for free or at a reduced rate to experience the benefit. Let Skyline sell itself. Have personnel take comments or hand out a questionnaire for riders to fill out, and open it on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. to obtain free PR.

Mackenzie Carvalho

Salt Lake

