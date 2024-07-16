Letter: No PR firm needed, let Skyline promote itself

Tuesday, July 16, 2024
77°
Today's Paper
Today
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
In lieu of spending money to hire a PR firm to sell the Honolulu rail, why not have a few weekends when the public can ride Skyline for free or at a reduced rate to experience the benefit. Let Skyline sell itself. Have personnel take comments or hand out a questionnaire for riders to fill out, and open it on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. to obtain free PR.
Mackenzie Carvalho
Salt Lake
EXPRESS YOURSELF
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.
>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.
>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813
>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter