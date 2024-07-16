Letter: Violent rhetoric, threats nothing new for Trump

The scene after Donald Trump’s rally had been cleared out following an assassination attempt in Butler, Pa., Saturday.

The commentators saying that political violence has no place in America should talk to people like Rep. Jamie Raskin, who investigated Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election; he has endured constant death threats. Also talk to the prosecutors, judges and staff in Trump’s criminal trials for election interference.

Talk to the police who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 from supporters carrying Trump flags and shouting slogans like “hang Mike Pence” and “stop the steal,” a Trump-promoted lie that the 2020 election was fraudulent. If this isn’t political violence, I don’t know what is.

While you can sympathize with Donald Trump for suffering a single act of violence, one must ask where this long-running atmosphere of threats and violence comes from. Someone who reads the papers can easily see this as Trump’s own chickens coming home to roost.

Thomas A. Wills

Kaimuki

