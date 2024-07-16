Off the news: Progress made in Maui fire containment

The worst of the fears seemed to ebb over the weekend, as firefighters worked to contain 80% of the blaze on Haleakala Crater Road; on Saturday, the emergency advisory for residents was lifted.

However, Valley Isle residents can be forgiven for having a sense of post-traumatic stress over just about any wildfire there, not quite a year after the burning of Lahaina and parts of Kula.

This fire season is testing emergency response systems statewide. Before relief over the Maui fire could settle in on Monday, another fire tested Kauai, forcing a power shutoff and evacuations in Kaumakani.