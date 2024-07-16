Off the news: Hula’s LGBTQ+ bar celebrates 50th year

It’s a long shot that an entertainment venue will retain its popularity for 50 years — but Waikiki’s Hula’s has stayed the course, earning its reputation as Honolulu’s legacy gay bar by making entertainment job one, with live music, DJs and drag shows throughout the week and a mission to serve up “Aloha for All.”

“It’s the entertainment, the fun that people have, that sets you apart from anyplace else. And so that has always been my mantra to do that,” said founder/owner Jack Law, who started up Hula’s Bar & Lei Stand in 1974, and moved it to the current location at the Waikiki Grand Hotel in 1998.

Celebrate “Hula’s Five-0” with anniversary parties from 5 p.m. onward Wednesday and Thursday at Hula’s, 134 Kapahulu Ave. Tickets required: hulas.com.