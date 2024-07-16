An easy cake

Swipe or click to see more

Looking for a no-fuss carrot cake recipe? Except for grating the carrots, this version is easy to put together and get in the oven.

Lining your pan with baking parchment makes for easy cleanup.

Bake it in the morning. Snack on it all day.

Carrot Cake

Ingredients:

• 2 cups all-purpose flour

• 2 teaspoons baking powder

• 1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda

• 1 teaspoon sea salt

• 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

• 1/2 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

• 1/4 teaspoon ground allspice

• 4 large eggs, at room temperature (or use a vegan substitute)

• 1 1/2 cups (426 grams) light brown sugar (or 1 cup white and 1/2 cup dark brown sugar)

• 1 cup vegetable oil, such as safflower or canola

• 1/4 cup Greek yogurt

• 1 teaspoon vanilla

• 4 cups coarsely grated carrots

• 3/4 cups chopped roasted macadamia nuts

Directions:

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9-by-13-inch baking pan with parchment, leaving a 1-inch overhang on long sides.

In a medium mixing bowl, sift together flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and spices.

In a large mixing bowl and using a handheld electric mixer, beat eggs. Add sugar, oil, yogurt and vanilla; beat with mixer until smooth and fully incorporated.

Add the dry ingredients to wet ingredients in 3 batches, using a large rubber spatula to combine ingredients until just incorporated. Fold in carrots and nuts.

Pour batter into lined baking pan. Bake 45 minutes, rotating the pan halfway through baking time.

When cake is completely cooled, remove from pan by using the parchment overhang on both sides as handles to carefully lift cake and place it on a cookie sheet. Cool, then cut into pieces. To keep the cake moist, place leftovers back into the pan and cover.

Serves 9.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving: 590 calories, 36 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 85 mg cholesterol, 600 mg sodium, 63 g carbohydrate, 3 g fiber, 38 g sugar, 7 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.