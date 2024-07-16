Japanese food cravings

Swipe or click to see more

I was recently on vacation in Japan … but I guess it wasn’t long enough, because here I am,

still craving Japanese food. Here’s where I recently got my fix at home:

Premium a la carte options

Kan Sushi (1910 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 2) is known for its all-you-can-eat experience ($28.95 lunch, $38.95 dinner), but the eatery recently introduced a new a la carte menu. Premium options include A5 wagyu cube steak ($34), Sushi Royale plate ($53.95), seared toro with caviar ($35) and chutoro with truffle ($12.95).

Call 808-796-5944.

Offerings besides omakase

Yohei Sushi Kahala (4210 Waialae Ave.) is known for its high-quality omakase, but the Kahala eatery just started an a la carte menu last month. Highlights include a nine-piece assorted appetizer set ($85), assorted nigiri sushi ($45), miso-marinated black cod ($32) and souffle cheesecake with mixed berry sauce for dessert ($15).

Call 808-425-4143 or visit yoheisushi.com.

New bento and nabe sets

Located in Royal Hawaiian Center, Restaurant Suntory (2233 Kalakaua Ave. Ste. B307) recently introduced new bento and nabe sets. Nabe sets are $26, while the bento is $38.

Nabe options include sukiyaki, shabu shabu and seafood pot sets. Meanwhile, the aesthetically pleasing Komachi Bento includes sashimi, cold tofu, deep-fried shrimp balls, chawanmushi, salmon belly, rice, miso soup and a dessert of your choice (vanilla or green tea ice cream, or a sorbet).

Call 808-922-5511 or visit restaurantsuntory.com.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).