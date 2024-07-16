Layers of flavor

Swipe or click to see more

Whether it’s cookie hybrids or uniquely shaped treats, croissants are having their moment on social media. Want in on the sugar rush? Check out these flaky favorites.

Loke Aloha Cafe

Waipahu-based Loke Aloha Café (94-866 Moloalo St.) offers coffees, acai bowls and other desserts. The biz serves croffles (croissant waffle desserts) on Fridays and Saturdays.

The Isaiah 7:15 is a croffle stuffed with a brownie and topped with European dessert cheese, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and honey. Meanwhile, the stuffed cookie dough croffle is topped with vanilla ice cream, caramel, Nutella, whipped cream and Biscoff cookie crumbles.

Call 808-387-0385 or follow the biz on Instagram (@lokealoha_cafe).

Chunky Cookies

Located inside Pounders Restaurant, Chunky Cookies (55-370 Kamehameha Hwy.) offers its croissant cookies on Fridays and Saturdays only.

These treats feature flaky croissants stuffed with housemade cookie dough. The dessert shop is also known for its chunky cookies, sundaes and skillet cookies.

Crookie flavors include chocolate chip, white chocolate raspberry, peanut butter and jelly, and s’mores. The latter is stuffed with cookie dough, Hershey’s milk chocolate and graham crackers, and topped with torched marshmallows. When they’re done baking, all crookies are dusted with powdered sugar.

Follow the biz on Instagram (@chunky_co).

Aloha Mamacita

Aloha Mamacita (500 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 4A) was the first to introduce the viral croissant cookie to Oahu. These croissant cookies come with various fillings, including OG chocolate chip, matcha, red velvet, peanut butter chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and macadamia chocolate chip.

Follow the business on Instagram (@aloha.mamacita).

Halekulani Bakery

Halekulani Bakery (2233 Helumoa Road) offers a variety of coffees, pastries and artisan breads. Its selection includes lemon pans, three-cheese breads and cinnamon rolls, along with a variety of croissants.

Of the croissants, pabana (mango, banana and lilikoi) and salted caramel are the most popular.

There are also an assortment of drinks that pair nicely with your selected pastry.

Call 808-931-6674 or visit halekulani.com.

Surfers Bakery

Located in Ala Moana Center, Surfers Bakery (1450 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 1310) is known for its breads, doughnuts, croffles (croissant waffles) and other pastries.

The biz recently added crookies, or croissant cookies, to its pastry lineup. These treats are huge and come in two flavors — chocolate chip and matcha.

If you’re looking for omiyage ideas, the bakery also introduced new boxes for its Aloha Cookies. The boxes are available in a variety of sizes, depending on the number of cookies you buy.

Call 808-949-7873 or visit surfersbakery.com.

Ocean Side Bakery

Ocean Side Bakery (1176 Smith St.) is a Swiss-French bakery that’s open Tuesdays through Thursdays and Saturdays in Chinatown.

Selections from its croissant-centric menu include pure beurre croissants, almond frangipane croissants, pretzel croissants, savory ham and Gruyere croissants, and more. Its unique cube-shaped croissants are a customer favorite.

Call 808-931-9680 or follow the biz on Instagram (@oceansidebakery808).

Vavin Dessert Bar

Named after a street in Paris, recently opened Vavin Dessert Bar (2113 Kalakaua Ave. Ste. 202) is known for its exquisite French pastries, desserts, coffees and teas.

Pastries are baked daily using housemade dough and high-quality ingredients like T45 flour, Valrhona chocolate and other ingredients sourced from Europe.

Popular treats include the French T45 flour croissant, double pistachio twice-baked croissant and crookie (a sweet combo of the classic croissant and a chocolate cookie).

Follow the biz on Instagram (@vavindessertbar).

Okayama Kobo Bakery & Cafe

Okayama Kobo Bakery & Cafe (310 Kamakee St. Ste. 6) is a Japanese bakery that uses preservative- and additive-free dough and imported Hokkaido flour for its pastries, which are baked fresh daily.

The bakery’s Amande series features chocolate, matcha and almond croissants. Its popular strawberry milk cream croissant features butter with Danish cream.

Meanwhile, the s’mores pastry, which features croissant dough, is a customer favorite.

Call 808-888-0724 or visit okayamakobousa.com.