New late-night taco spot

If you’re craving Los Angeles-style street tacos, check out Chicano Street Tacos. The trailer is open from noon to 3 a.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays (closed Sundays and Mondays), according to business owner Smokey Rodriguez.

“I’ve been visiting Hawaii for many years; I’m a tattoo artist, and I used to do a lot of tattoo conventions out here,” he says. “I saw that Hawaii was missing authentic Los Angeles street tacos. Ever since I moved here, I’ve been manifesting opening up a taco truck. I’ve lived in both LA and Las Vegas; I have a lot of familiarity with street tacos.

“In the LA area, we’re called Chicanos — we’re not known as Mexicans because we’re not from Mexico and were born in the U.S.,” he adds. “That being said, I wanted to bring the name to the forefront (of my business). That’s what the style is in LA — it’s all Chicano-style when it comes to street tacos.”

Tacos are sold individually and feature Sinaloa tortillas and housemade salsas. Choose from meats like asada ($4) — marinated beef with cilantro, onions and fresh red salsa — lengua ($5) topped with green salsa, cilantro and onions, and shrimp ($7), which comes topped with mango-habanero salsa.

“So far, asada tacos are the most popular because of the flavor,” Rodriguez says. “We also have vegan tacos ($5), which are made with refried black beans, corn and peppers topped with cilantro, onions, pico de gallo and a slice of avocado.”

Customers can also enjoy agua fresca ($6), horchata ($6.50) and homemade peach rings with chamoy ($10 for half pound).

“We’re known as an after-hours spot, and that’s what I want to keep it as,” Rodriguez says. “It’s hard to find good tacos late at night, after 10 p.m. There’s a lot of people out there that get hungry, and I want to serve the community and be there for them whenever their stomachs are empty.”

For updates, follow the biz on Instagram (@chicano_street_tacos).

Chicano Street Tacos

1770 Kapiolani Blvd., Honolulu

Instagram: @chicano_street_tacos

How to order: In person only

How to pay: Cash, credit cards and Apple Pay