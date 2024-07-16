We scream for ice cream

Swipe or click to see more

July is National Ice Cream Month, and National Ice Cream Day is coming up this Sunday. Here are several sweet ways to indulge:

Sweet As Ice Cream

With locations in Ala Moana Center, Laie and Haleiwa, this biz offers real fruit ice cream that features locally made dairy. Choose a base ice cream (coconut, dairy-free coconut, frozen yogurt or vanilla) and select a fruit to blend into a soft serve-style treat. The fruit selection includes mango, strawberry, mixed berry, pineapple and more. Choose from single (keiki size, $7) or double (nui size, $9) scoops, or upgrade to a freshly made waffle cone ($1 more).

Sweet As Ice Cream

Various locations

sweetasicecream.com

Instagram: @sweetas_icecream

Photo courtesy Sweet As Ice Cream

Sage Creamery

This premium, small-batch ice cream business is known for its Hawaii-inspired flavors that feature locally sourced ingredients. Signature flavors include Laie Snow Cream, Cookies + Cream, ube crinkle cookie and strawberry guava.

Keep an eye out for rotating monthly specials like strawberry matcha ($6 single scoop, $14 pint). This flavor features a swirl of both uji matcha (from Daily Whisk Matcha) and strawberry ice cream.

Sage Creamery

91-3575 Kauluakoko St. Ste. 3005, Ewa Beach

Sagecreamery.com

Instagram: @sagecreamery

Photo courtesy Jon Jon Ulep

Double Fat

Ice Cream

Known for its small-batch ice cream with unique flavors like almond cookie, Kona coffee, honey furikake and White Rabbit, Double Fat Ice Cream just launched a new pint club. The Double Fat Pint Club membership costs $88 and includes one pint of ice cream per month plus a birthday pint. In addition, members can get unlimited toppings on one cup every time they visit the shop.

Double Fat Ice Cream

Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach

2490 Kalakaua Ave., Honolulu

Instagram: @doublefaticecream

Photo courtesy Double Fat Ice Cream

Champs Hawaii

This Kaimuki sports bar recently revamped its menu to include local-style favorites like garlic chicken ($18), braised short ribs ($27), pork chops ($18) and a classic loco moco ($19).

Save room for desserts like banana lumpia ($12) and ube cheesecake ($12). The former features fried banana lumpia served with a side of ube ice cream and is drizzled with ube sauce and toasted coconut flakes.

Champs Hawaii

3457 Waialae Ave., Honolulu

808-737-4101

Instagram: @champshawaii

Photo by Kelli Shiroma Braiotta