More video monitoring on Skyline sought
JAMM AQUINO / 2023
According to Council staff, Bill 37 ensures that the public would be made aware of the presence of cameras and any video monitoring in or around the city rail system, and the use of data collection. Passengers ride a westbound Skyline train in Waipahu.
JAMM AQUINO / 2023
Bill 37 would amend existing city laws to allow video monitoring at fixed spots in and around Skyline in an effort to deter crime. An eastbound Skyline train approaches the Waipahu station.