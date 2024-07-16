Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, July 16, 2024 77° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

More video monitoring on Skyline sought

By Ian Bauer

Today Updated 10:59 p.m.

Crime in HawaiiEditors' PicksPoliticsTransportation

JAMM AQUINO / 2023 According to Council staff, Bill 37 ensures that the public would be made aware of the presence of cameras and any video monitoring in or around the city rail system, and the use of data collection. Passengers ride a westbound Skyline train in Waipahu.
1/2
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / 2023

According to Council staff, Bill 37 ensures that the public would be made aware of the presence of cameras and any video monitoring in or around the city rail system, and the use of data collection. Passengers ride a westbound Skyline train in Waipahu.

JAMM AQUINO / 2023 Bill 37 would amend existing city laws to allow video monitoring at fixed spots in and around Skyline in an effort to deter crime. An eastbound Skyline train approaches the Waipahu station.
2/2
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / 2023

Bill 37 would amend existing city laws to allow video monitoring at fixed spots in and around Skyline in an effort to deter crime. An eastbound Skyline train approaches the Waipahu station.

JAMM AQUINO / 2023 According to Council staff, Bill 37 ensures that the public would be made aware of the presence of cameras and any video monitoring in or around the city rail system, and the use of data collection. Passengers ride a westbound Skyline train in Waipahu.
JAMM AQUINO / 2023 Bill 37 would amend existing city laws to allow video monitoring at fixed spots in and around Skyline in an effort to deter crime. An eastbound Skyline train approaches the Waipahu station.