Letter: Lust for violence must be studied and addressed

A memorial sign seen Tuesday at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, where a shooter attempted to assassinate Donald Trump.

Violence is as American as apple pie. It started with genocide against the indigenous people of the land and slavery of kidnapped Africans. America has been involved in more than 100 military conflicts since the Revolutionary War. There has been serious talk of another civil war during and since Donald Trump’s presidency.

The persistent epidemic of violence is reflected in movies, television and cartoons, football as ritualized warfare, holiday celebrations, federal budget priorities, gun-mania, mass shootings in schools, systemic racism and politics. Four sitting presidents were assassinated and three wounded in failed attempts. Death threats are made repeatedly against some members of government. Trump reportedly advocates violence, like shooting immigrants and demonstrators.

From national to personal security, there is a dire need to realistically assess the overt and hidden causes and consequences of violence, and the alternatives of nonviolence and peace.

Leslie Sponsel

Hawaii Kai

