Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, July 17, 2024 76° Today's Paper

EditorialLetters

Letter: Lust for violence must be studied and addressed

Today

CARLOS OSORIO / REUTERS A memorial sign seen Tuesday at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, where a shooter attempted to assassinate Donald Trump.
1/1
Swipe or click to see more

CARLOS OSORIO / REUTERS

A memorial sign seen Tuesday at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, where a shooter attempted to assassinate Donald Trump.