Letter: Project 2025 manifesto is a must-read for all voters

The Project 2025 manifesto is scary and will trample the civil rights of the American people. I am neither Republican nor Democrat. My vote goes to the person who make sense to me and who upholds the Constitution. In my cursory reading of the Project 2025’s “Mandate for Leadership,” the hair on my neck was raised and my heart rate rose. No kidding!

A very scary document outlining the future of this country to the extreme far right should Trump win the presidency. It will pull our country 200 years backward. I urge you to have a look at it if you love this country and its Constitution. Very bleak indeed.

Rosita Sipirok-Siregar

Kapolei

