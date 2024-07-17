Letter: Tourist helicopter flights too dangerous for Hawaii

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, there have been 262 helicopter accidents and incidents in Hawaii since 1962. More than 100 people have been killed. Why are we still allowing helicopter tours on our islands?

Lisa Tam

St. Louis Heights

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter