Letter: Trump deserved better from some lawmakers

This past Saturday I was listening to a local radio host speaking about the attempted assassination of former President Trump, and he was reading some comments from our congressional representatives regarding this incident. The comment from Jill Tokuda, who is my representative, disgusted me. She didn’t even have the decency to mention President Trump’s name. Where’s the aloha?

Richard Kawelo

Kaneohe

