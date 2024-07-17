Letter: Violence has become too pervasive, it must end

Many federal, state and local officials speaking out against the attempted assassination of Donald Trump are hypocrites. Joe Biden said, “Look, there’s no place in America for this kind of violence. It’s sick. It’s sick.” That’s true, but Biden, Gov. Green, Sen. Schatz, Rep. Case and others must speak out and stop supporting the Israeli genocide in Gaza, and war funding policies that are contributing to escalating violence. Here in Hawaii on all islands, U.S. military training on bases, in public parks and on beaches has been taking place for several years.

In all that we do, the means we use must align with the end we seek. If we want a just and peaceful nation and world, we must commit to just and peaceful means toward that end. Violence only begets more violence. We must to commit to nonviolence — kapu aloha before the violence escalates further.

Jim Albertini

President, Malu ‘Aina Center for Non-Violent Education & Action

