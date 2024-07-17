Off the news: Bill proposes more Skyline surveillance

Keep an eye on Bill 37 at Honolulu Hale: It’s all about how the city keeps its eye on the public, adding the Skyline transit system to the video surveillance network.

This, of course, helps to ensure public safety, warding off the bad actors who could be pursuing crime. The measure, which just passed first reading before the Honolulu City Council, includes protections — no cameras in spots where there’s an expectation of privacy, for example.

Good implementation also will mean handling requests for video evidence efficiently. Lots to talk about at coming public hearings.