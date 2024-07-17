How to vote on Oahu

Wednesday, July 17, 2024
By Star-Advertiser staff
Oahu voters have multiple ways to cast ballots on or before the Aug. 10 primary election.
Mail-in ballots are scheduled to be sent out this week and arrive to 480,000 registered voters next week.
They can be deposited around the clock until 7 p.m. Aug. 10 unless prohibited by park closure hours at:
>> Wahiawa District Park
>> Asing Community Park
>> Bill Balfour Jr. Waipahu District Park
>> Mililani Park and Ride
>> Sunset Beach Recreation Center
>> Hauula Civic Center
>> Kaneohe District Park
>> Kailua District Park
>> Hawaii Kai Park and Ride
>> Waialae Iki Neighborhood Park
>> Kanewai Community Park
>> Kalihi Valley District Park
>> Connie Chun Aliamanu Neighborhood Park
>> Neal S. Blaisdell Park
For more information, visit https://www8.honolulu.gov/elections/official-drop-box-locations/
People can also drop off mail-in ballots, register to vote, and vote in person by visiting “voter service centers ” leading up to the Aug. 10 election day at:
>> Honolulu Hale, 530 S. King St.and at Kapolei Hale (Conference Rooms A, B, C), 1000 Uluohia St. Kapolei from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (excluding Sundays) and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Or at:
>> Kaneohe District Park (Meeting Room), 45-660 Keaahala Road Kaneohe, 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. July 29 to Aug. 2.
>> George Fred Wright Wahiawa District Park (Ceramics Room) 1129 Kilani Ave. Wahiawa from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday Aug. 5 through Aug. 9.
To register to vote online, visit https://portal.ehawaii.gov/government/voting-and-elections/
To track individual voter ballots, register for alerts by visiting https://elections.hawaii.gov/news-release/ballottrax-service-launched-to-help-hawaii-voters-track-their-mail-ballots/