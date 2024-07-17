Marroquin will lead UH Hilo men’s soccer

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Hawaii Hilo promoted Diego Marroquin on Tuesday to coach from acting coach of the Vulcans’ men’s soccer program.

Marroquin led the Vulcans to a 10-6-0 record and No. 3 finish in the PacWest as acting coach last season.

The Petaluma, Calif., native spent five seasons as an assistant with Dominican before serving two seasons as coach at Holy Names before the school’s closure in spring 2023.

The Vulcans’ first game of the 2024 season is Sept. 5 against visiting Cal State Dominguez Hills.