Warriors fully engaged as art imitates life in EA Sports video game

Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager was in the hurry-up mode.

Schager was expected to receive his copy of EA Sports College Football 25, the video game featuring NCAA football teams, at 5 p.m. Monday.

“I couldn’t wait,” said Schager, who bought his own version at 11 that morning. He then played it “for about five hours straight.”

The game, brought back this week after an 11-year hiatus because of licensing challenges, has proved to be most popular among the players portrayed. Each real-life player on a 2024 FBS roster receives $600 and a free copy.

“Free game and money, that’s every kid’s dream,” UH slotback Pofele Ashlock said.

In this age of name, image and likeness, the flaw of Monday’s roll-out version was in the “likeness,” especially regarding the Rainbow Warriors. The Clarence T.C. Ching Complex, where the Warriors have played their home games since Aloha Stadium was self-condemned in December 2020, has been replaced with a generic facility.

“I wish they put T.C. Ching in there,” Schager said. “That would be awesome. Hopefully, they can fix that. They said they might in the next update. Right now, it’s a knockoff of Aloha Stadium.”

In the game, left-handed quarterback Micah Alejado throws with his right hand. Safety Peter Manuma, known for his hip-length hair, has a cropped cut. “They don’t have the hair,” Manuma said, smiling, “and they got my drip kind of messed up. They’re going to get an email from me.”

Wideout Dekel Crowdus also lamented his image. “It doesn’t look like me,” he said. “The dreads are short dreads, and I have long ones. And they made my face look like a baby.”

Crowdus also noted his speed was rated at 86 (on a scale of 95). “They slept on my speed,” said Crowdus, a Kentucky transfer who was once clocked at 4.3 seconds over 40 yards, according to recruiting services.

Using the “hard” setting, Schager attempted to play out the Warriors’ 2024 schedule. “I think I’m 5-2 right now,” Schager said. “It’s fun throwing to my receivers, and then sending them pictures.”

One of Schager’s two losses came when he used the sim version to automatically play. “I sim’d one of the games and lost to an FCS school,” he said. But taking over the controls, he beat UCLA and Washington State. “I think I need to not sim the games.”

Cornerback Cam Stone played an online head-to-head game against someone representing Mississippi. “I guess the player found out I was on the (UH) team because I was on the game chat,” Stone said. “He figured it out every time I got excited when I caught a pick. He tried to throw the ball to (my side), and I got two picks. I beat Ole Miss.”

Because running back Christian Vaughn transferred to UH in January, the game used his junior college statistics to create his profile. “My attributes will go up throughout the season,” Vaughn said.

The game also reflected Tylan Hines’ move from running back to wideout. “I caught a touchdown, a fade ball,” Hines said. “Micah (Alejado) threw it. He sent me a video.”

Crowdus, with tactful strategy, rotated Schager and Alejado at quarterback. “I caught a ‘Schager bomb’ for a touchdown,” Crowdus said. “I subbed in Micah, as well, to give him some PT. Micah threw me a touchdown, too. … I wasn’t in the (preset) starting lineup because last year’s receiving corps was already starting. I put myself in the starting lineup and went deep.”

Schager noted that some of the offensive concepts were true to UH’s run-and-shoot, although the receiver breaks were different.

Ashlock said he played the “Road to Glory” feature, which provides the path of a student-athlete, instead of games. While his avatar has received strong reviews, he wants to first perfect his gaming skills.

“I’m really critical,” Ashlock said. “I don’t want to do something wrong and get mad at myself.”