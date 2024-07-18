Maui Crater Road fire still 80% contained

Crews work to extinguish the Crater Road fire on Maui on July 11.

The Maui Crater Road Fire continues to be contained at 80% and 574 acres, with no fire growth, as of 7 tonight, according to the Maui Fire Department.

No injuries or structural damages have been reported from the blaze that began on July 10.

Fire crews continued working today, with most of the activity centered on the northeast side of the fire. MFD and partners used portable water tanks, long hose lays and helicopter drops to address hot spots. Heavy equipment continued to improve existing containment lines as well as the contingency lines on the southwest side of the fire.

After flying all morning, helicopters spent a few hours on the ground in the early afternoon as a result of heavy cloud cover. By midafternoon, they were back in the air, making drops on hot spots dug up by crews with hand tools.

Tankers from MFD, County Public Works and Alpha Construction Inc. shuttled water to the incident scene to support fire-control efforts.

An MFD command element, along with an engine and a tanker, will remain onsite overnight. N5 sensors remain in place. Nighttime drone flights of the area are also planned.