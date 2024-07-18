Letter: Biden is pro-America, Trump is pro-Trump

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Some Democrats are sounding alarm bells demanding that President Joe Biden should drop out from the presidential race because of his lethargic debate performance.

It’s unfair to criticize Biden for his lack of verbal acuity. We know that he stutters and is not a bombastic speaker. The media should focus the spotlight on the substance of what the candidates talked about. Biden talked about his historic legislative accomplishments, which have helped the poor and middle working class improve their well-being. Such accomplishments are proof that Biden has been a strong and successful president.

Further, Biden delineated his plans of making America, the greatest country, even greater. In contrast, former President Donald Trump talked only about himself and continues to unleash a barrage of untruths.

Democrats, you don’t win games when you bench your most prolific scorer. Biden is your best bet. Stay with him.

Rod B. Catiggay

Mililani

