Letter: Spend to finish Skyline now, it’s vital for future

From someone who visits Oahu and Honolulu several months a year, I must say HART ran over budget. A lot. But in this day and age, everything runs over budget. Nothing comes in on time or under budget.

To not finish Skyline from its original route is terrible; even as over budget as it already is. Why? Simple: Overcrowding and even more vehicles coming to Honolulu is inevitable and it would cost much less money to finish now in 2024 than it would in 2030, when the proverbial light bulb illuminates in the state’s mind. If there’s still a budgeting issue in a decade, that’s when it would be time to hire a PR firm.

Richard Brown

Buckeye, Ariz.

