Letter: Where is shock, disgust about Gaza situation?

Sunday’s headline said “Israel launches major attack against a top Hamas commander.” The same report tells us that the strike hit a strip of coastal land designated by Israel as a humanitarian zone, where thousands of displaced Palestinians live in tents. An estimated 90 people were killed, half of them women and children, while about 300 were wounded. Where is the proportionality in Israel’s offensive: Killing and wounding hundreds while professing to target one man?

As the nation expresses its shock and disgust at the killing of one and wounding of others in an attempted assassination of Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania, where is the nation’s revulsion at the continuing genocide in Gaza? American bombs paid for with taxpayer dollars continue to be shipped to Israel.

How long more are we going to be bystanders and weapons-providers for this unthinkable violence that we continue to underwrite?

Dawn Morais Webster

Hawaii Kai

