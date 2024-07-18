Off the news: Ocean Safety Department gets first chief

Longtime Honolulu lifeguard Kurt Lager was named acting director of the newly established Ocean Safety Department (OSD) Tuesday — an interim appointment that will last until after voters decide in November whether to create an oversight body for the OSD.

Change has been rapid since May: Mayor Rick Blangiardi has signed City Council resolutions creating a stand-alone OSD, separate from Honolulu’s Emergency Services Department, and placing a charter amendment to create an Ocean Safety Commission for OSD oversight — and to choose the OSD director — on Honolulu residents’ Nov. 5 ballot. Meanwhile, former lifeguard chief John Titchen remains on leave since April 23, over a personnel matter that has not been disclosed.