Off the news: State primary election guide is now online

It has begun. Not only are ballots themselves on the way to people’s mailboxes, but the state Office of Elections now has its Primary 2024 Voter Guide online (digitalvoterguide.hawaii.gov).

To start off, voters need to enter their address (or an address within another district they’re checking) to see who will be on that ballot. Each candidate’s questionnaire response is linked.

There’s also the full digital guide available there for download, with some general details about the election process as well. Hawaii has been through vote-by-mail for some time, but reminders do help.