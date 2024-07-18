HPD officer gets probation for insurance fraud

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

An Oahu Circuit Court judge sentenced a Honolulu Police Department officer to fines, community service and forced him to abide by specific probation conditions for four years or risk jail time for insurance fraud.

Cheyne Kaninau, 35, who has six years of experience with HPD, was sentenced Wednesday for committing insurance fraud, a Class “C” felony, according to a news release from the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs.

Kaninau was facing up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

“Officer Kaninau is on restricted duty and his police powers have been removed,” said Michelle Yu, HPD spokesperson, in a statement to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

Kaninau must perform 100 hours of community service, pay a fine of $1,000, a fee of $105 to the Crime Victims Compensation Fund, pay a $150 probation services fee, and pay a $100 Internet Crimes Against Children’s fee, according to state court records.

“This offer will become null and void should Defendant file a motion to suppress, dismiss and/or withdraw their plea, or if the State becomes aware of new arrests or charges,” according to the no-contest plea Kaninau filed April 3.

From June 25, 2022, until Aug. 17, 2022, Kaninau did intentionally and/or “knowingly misrepresent and/or conceal material facts, opinion, and/or law to obtain and/or attempt to obtain coverage, benefits, recovery, and/or compensation when presenting, and/or causing and/or permitting to be presented, false information on a claim for payment” from the Geico Indemnity Co. in the amount of $6,700, according to state court records.

Kaninau was involved in an automobile accident, got a GEICO insurance policy, then “attempted to file a claim with GEICO to have them pay for damages to his uninsured vehicle in the amount of $6,700,” according to the release.

“Insurance fraud is not a victimless crime. Fraudulent practices such as filing false claims not only violates the law, but it also increases insurance premiums that are passed on to the consumers,” Hawaii Insurance Commissioner Gordon Ito said in a statement.

The public is urged to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to insurance fraud. To report such activity or for more information, visit cca.hawaii.gov/ins.