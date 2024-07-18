Kokua Line: Are white gloves required for police directing traffic in power outages?

Question: Regarding recent power outages in Downtown and Chinatown, I wasn’t happy that the police I saw weren’t wearing their white gloves when they were directing traffic on the busy intersections where traffic lights were not working due to the power outage. It is very difficult to see which way they are directing traffic when their hands blend in with their face or there’s just so much going on. If they wear gloves it’s so much easier to direct traffic.

Answer: We forwarded your concern to a Honolulu Police Department spokesperson, and also asked whether it’s standard practice for officers to wear white gloves while directing traffic. Here’s the emailed response from HPD spokesperson Michelle Yu:

“HPD policy states that department-issued reflective outerwear (vest or jacket), white gloves and hat or cap must be worn when directing traffic. The public may call 911 if they see an officer who appears to be improperly attired for traffic control and is posing a possible traffic hazard. In these cases, a patrol supervisor will be notified.

“Last (month’s) power outage lasted four days and required around-the-clock staffing to manage vehicle and pedestrian traffic in the downtown and Chinatown areas. HPD would like to thank our officers, the city’s Emergency Management Reserve Corps, the many businesses who offered support, and the drivers who showed aloha to other drivers and pedestrians.”

Q: Regarding Social Security, will I need to report the death of a family member who is terminally ill and plans to die at home? He is not officially on hospice yet and I don’t know who would be handling any of those arrangements. Social Security is his only income, besides the help I provide.

A: A family member typically doesn’t need to report a Social Security recipient’s death because the funeral home handles that task, according to the agency’s website, ssa.gov. “If a funeral home isn’t involved or doesn’t report the death for some reason, you should call us and provide the name, Social Security number, date of birth, and date of death for the person who died,” it says.

Given your relative’s condition and your lack of information, we want to point you to Kokua Mau, a Hawaii-­based coalition that provides information about community resources for people with serious illness, including details about hospice. Read more at kokuamau.org/caregiving/.

Q: All this news about the towing contract reminds me that the city used to auction off abandoned vehicles. Do they still do that?

A: Yes. As-is auctions of towed and unclaimed vehicles are scheduled for next week, on Wednesday and Thursday , according to Honolulu’s Department of Customer Services. For details, go to honolulu.gov/csd and click on “Auction List” under the heading “More Services and Information.” Bidders may register online at vss.honolulu.gov/.

Regarding the city’s dispute with its tow contractor, you can read about that on the CSD website too.

Mahalo

I’d like to thank the very kind gentleman who paid for my bottle of water at the Long’s at Salt Lake Shopping Center on Tuesday. I lost my wallet Monday and had frozen my credit cards. The water fountain at work wasn’t working, so I couldn’t fill my flask before going out on the road. I thought I would still be able to use Apple Pay without unfreezing my cards, but discovered at checkout that it wasn’t possible. The cashier let me move my bottle of water to the side while I was going to unfreeze one of my cards, but the next customer insisted on covering the charge. I didn’t ask him his name, but I wanted to send a big mahalo in appreciation of his gesture of aloha. — Grateful letter carrier

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.