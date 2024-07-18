On the Move: Kelli Williams and Amanda Schwarzwalder

Adventist Health Castle has hired Kelli Williams as a new family medicine provider. Williams is a board-certified family nurse practitioner specializing in women’s health and primary care services, and diabetes care and management.

Mid-Pacific Institute has hired Amanda Schwarzwalder as executive director of Mid-­Pacific School of the Arts. Schwarzwalder has more than 10 years’ experience in the visual and performing arts industries, previously as manager of strategic projects and board relations at the Honolulu Museum of Art and assistant to the artistic staff at American Ballet Theatre.

