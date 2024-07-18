Local college volleyball teams make grade

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

The Hawaii men’s volleyball and beach volleyball teams on Wednesday received American Volleyball Coaches Association Team Academic Awards.

At the Division II level, the Hawaii Pacific volleyball and Chaminade beach volleyball teams were honored.

To be eligible, schools needed to maintain a 3.30 cumulative team grade-point average.

The Rainbow Warriors posted a 3.49 GPA, while the BeachBows had a 3.54 team average during the 2023-24 school year.

More than 1,400 collegiate and high school teams earned AVCA Team Academic Awards this year.

Vorbeck named to UH water polo staff

Hawaii women’s water polo coach James Robinson on Wednesday completed his inaugural coaching staff by hiring Candice Vorbeck as associate head coach.

Vorbeck, a St. Louis native, served as coach at Pacific last season. The Tigers went 16-11, including 4-3 in the Golden Coast Conference. She was an assistant coach at Cal State Northridge in 2023.

Vorbeck will fill the position held by Robinson the past two years.

Robinson replaced Maureen Cole, who announced her retirement in November. Cole guided the Rainbow Wahine to a 23-4 record, Big West championship and a run to the NCAA tournament’s final four this past season.

Rebekka Williams will return as a Rainbow Wahine assistant coach.