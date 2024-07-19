Letter: Eradicate CRB now or say bye to Waikiki trees

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

As a fairly regular golfer on both public and private golf courses, I’ve noticed the devastation the coconut rhinoceros beetle on the coconut trees has worsened.

I see no active deterrent other than the random traps. Imagine if this devastation continues down Nimitz and Ala Moana boulevards and into Waikiki. Waikiki without coconut trees would be stark naked! I wonder if there is a real concerted effort toward annihilating this very real and active demon bug.

Bev Spalding

Wilhemina Rise

